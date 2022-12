ALBANY, N.Y. — Javian McCollum had 23 points in Siena’s 76-70 victory over St. Bonaventure. McCollum made 7 of 13 shots, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Saints (6-5). Jackson Stormo added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Andrew Platek scored 11. Moses Flowers finished with 14 points and two steals for the Bonnies (6-6).

