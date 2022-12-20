Bears’ Jenkins may practice this week after neck injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team’s practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it’s a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday. Jenkins was carted from the field and taken to a hospital during Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play on the game’s opening drive.

