Penix, Ibrahim, Latu earn comeback player of the year honors

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu have been named college football’s comeback players of the year. Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury. With the Huskies, Penix played all 12 games and heads into the postseason leading the nation with 363 yards passing per game. Ibrahim returned from an Achilles tendon injury last season to lead the Big Ten in rushing. Latu suffered a neck injury that threatened to end his career at Washington. He transferred to UCLA and led the Bruins with 9 1/2 sacks this season.

