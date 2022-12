CLEVELAND — Drew Lowder’s 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat Mount Saint Joseph 78-48. Lowder was 7 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 6 3-pointers, for the Vikings. Yahel Hill scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. Tujautae Williams added 10 points. The Lions were led by Kelvin Turner, who posted 14 points.

