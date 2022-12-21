Mangum scores 22, Louisiana Tech downs Jarvis Christian
RUSTON, La. — Led by Dravon Mangum’s 22 points, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defeated the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs 108-52 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs moved to 7-5 with the victory.
RUSTON, La. — Led by Dravon Mangum’s 22 points, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defeated the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs 108-52 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs moved to 7-5 with the victory.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.