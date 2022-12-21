NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms
By The Associated Press
The NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres’ home game Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning in advance of a major winter storm. The decision was made in fear the storm could strand the Lightning in Buffalo a day before the NHL opens its Christmas break. The game is now scheduled for March 9. Elsewhere, more than 10 college basketball games were postponed or canceled because of winter weather across the eastern two-thirds of the country.