Head of Theodore Roosevelt National Park departs North Dakota job

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The top official of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota has left her position, but details regarding her departure remain uncertain.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven on Wednesday said he understands former Superintendent Angie Richman has a new position in New Mexico. The Associated Press emailed and left phone messages with Richman and Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger.

An automatic email reply Tuesday from Richman said, “It has been a pleasure working with all of you and working for Theodore Roosevelt National Park.” Her email also noted the new acting superintendent as of Monday. Richman appeared to be on the job as recently as July 31, when she answered AP email questions about triple-digit heat in the park.

Richman began as acting superintendent in December 2021, and took over the job permanently in May 2022, following her predecessor’s departure for a new position, according to The Bismarck Tribune.

Earlier this year, park officials ended a planning process that drew strong opposition for contemplating removal of the park’s popular wild horses, though it was unclear if Richman’s departure was connected in any way. The planning process unfolded during her tenure.

Wild horse advocate Chris Kman, who has been critical of park officials, said she wishes Richman all the best and plans to reach out to Acting Superintendent Nancy Finley. Hoeven commended Finley for her background with horses.

In April, Hoeven announced he had clinched a commitment from the National Park Service to keep the horses in the park, and park officials announced they were terminating the controversial planning process. Hoeven said he has emphasized to park officials that transparency and public input are key regarding the horses’ management going forward.

“I want a herd there that’s healthy and there for the long term, and I want it managed in a way that the public feels really good about it,” he said.

About 200 wild horses roam the park’s southern unit in the scenic, rugged Badlands near Medora where the 26th president hunted and ranched as a young man in the 1880s.