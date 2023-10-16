Skip to Content
Six people injured in ‘mass casualty’ crash involving semi-truck in Northwest El Paso

Updated
today at 7:44 PM
Published 7:04 PM

UPDATE: Fire department officials said all six patients were transported, with one patient refusal.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Six people were injured, one seriously in a "multi casualty incident" Monday, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The department said in a post on X that a crash happened at Transmountain Road and North Desert Boulevard.

An official said North and South Desert are shut down at Transmountain, and that traffic is being deviated at Hoover.

ABC-7 is sending a crew to the scene, and we are working to find out more information. Check back for updates.

Kerry Mannix

