Democratic officials criticize Meta ad policy, saying it amplifies lies about 2020 election

ATLANTA (AP) — Several Democrats serving as their state’s top election officials have sent a letter to the parent company of Facebook, asking it to stop allowing ads that claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In the letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the secretaries said allowing such ads will further erode trust in elections and fuel threats of political violence against election workers. On Friday, Meta defended its work around elections and said it would remove election-related content that includes misinformation about the “dates, locations, times and methods of voting” along with calls for violence.

