Flash flooding cancels last two races at Ruidoso Downs

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - Village of Ruidoso posted flooding is ongoing in Rio Ruidoso which runs right next to Ruidoso Downs Racetrack.

Water started flowing onto the racetrack according to a spectator and racetrack crews were seen trying to keep the track from flooding.

The last two scheduled races for Saturday were cancelled.

No word yet on damages or if there are any injuries.

Village of Ruidoso authorities are asking anyone close to the Rio Ruidoso to evacuate and move to higher ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.