Person shot by federal law enforcement officer in Minneapolis after resisting arrest and ‘violent assault,’ DHS says
Originally Published: 14 JAN 26 21:57 ET
By Danya Gainor, CNN
(CNN) — A person was shot by a federal law enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening after resisting arrest and “violently assaulting” an officer, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, as the city is still reeling in the aftermath of last week’s fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.
“We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details,” a city spokesperson said in an email to CNN Wednesday evening.
CNN has reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
