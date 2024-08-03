Skip to Content
El Paso County honors Aug. 3 victims by reading out their names at a fifth anniversary ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County honored the 23 victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart today by reading out their names at a special nighttime ceremony.

The ceremony is happening on the fifth anniversary of the shooting.

Hundreds of people attended the ceremonies to honor the memories of those lost on that day. Many attendees also took a moment to reflect on those who died.

The County also unveiled several new murals honoring the victims, giving their families and other El Pasoans another location to gather and reflect.

ABC-7 brought you live complete team coverage of the ceremony all night long.

