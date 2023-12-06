Be Mindful: AHCJ Fellowship: Avery Martinez will report in Spain in 2024

EL Paso, TX(KVIA)-ABC-7's mental health reporter, Avery Martinez, has been selected as one of four journalists to receive a 2024 International Health Study Fellowship from the Association of Health Care Journalists.

Under this fellowship, Martinez will travel to Spain next year where he will explore the intersection of mental health stigma — and how culture, language and tradition influence ideas on health care from Spain to the Borderland.

The International Health Study Fellowships allow journalists to pursue stories comparing aspects of the U.S. health care system to that of a European country.

The Fellowship is designed for mid-career reporters and is returning for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic. Fellows will interview patients, providers and policymakers in the U.S. and Europe.

International Health Study Fellows will continue in their current jobs during the fellowship period and receive customized seminars, mentoring and financial support for field reporting. Projects are expected to be completed by mid-2024.

The other recipients of the Fellowship include: Ariel Cohen at CQ Roll Call; Eleanor Klibanoff at the Texas Tribune; and Usha Lee McFarling at STAT.

Martinez is already a corps member of Report for America, and covers overs mental health in the Borderland. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.

The AHCJ is a nonprofit organization advancing public understanding of health care issues, with about 1,500 members across the globe. A main goal of the organization is to improve accuracy, visibility and quality of health care reporting. Through their work and with partners, they provide resources, training, fellowships and conferences to journalists specializing in health news.

Funding for the Fellowships is provided in part by The Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation that supports improvements to health care systems. It supports independent research on health care issues and is based in New York City.