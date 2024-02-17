Running up mental health: How exercise improves mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Most of us know what a runner's high is, and how it can make us feel. But brain experts, and professional runners, agree that exercises can have positive benefits on mental health.

The Centers for Disease Control says brain activity can be positively impacted by physical movement, and exercise. ABC-7 spoke with local professionals about the improvements of running on the mind and body.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.