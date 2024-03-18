March is Self-injury Awareness Month: Xtra depth on the impact in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Cutting yourself is a common affliction shown in film, and is no stranger to many teenagers. It can also have serious consequences, and that's why March has been designated as Self-Injury Awareness Month -- a chance for everyone to learn the impacts of cutting.

The Mayo Clinic says that many people cut themselves to try and relieve emotional stress, and while a sense of calm may come over a person following the cut -- the emotional pain often returns. While cutting is not viewed as a suicidal sign, according to Mayo researchers, it's a strong warning sign that some needs correct treatment.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.