El Paso therapist could win $60k from Barclays to expand practice

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Cristal Acosta, founder of Clarity Counseling, is currently a finalist for $60,000 of prize money focused on supporting her business plans to expand mental health support in the Borderland. If she wins the grand prize — she plans to expand her business in El Paso.

The money is coming from Barclays US Consumer Bank's "Small Business Big Wins" promotion.

To even be considered, Acosta had to submit an essay describing how her business has worked through the changes to the economy, and how it works within the community.

Clarity Counseling Consultation and Wellness has been offering support virtually since COVID, and Acosta plans to expand the operation to a physical space — with additional staff — if she wins the grand prize.

Over 4,500 people applied for the program, and now it's down to the Top 10, with a winner announced next month.

Clarity Counseling focuses on trauma-sensitive care and other holistic approaches to treatment, and is based in El Paso. Acosta is a liscensed professional counselor, and says she has always been focused on providing support to her home community.

Acosta tells ABC-7 that no matter where she places, she will get some monetary support. The grand prize is $60,000. Second, $40,000, third place receives $20,000 and the remaining runner-ups receive $5,000 each.

Right now, the public can review the pitches from the Top 10 finalists, and vote for which businesses they like the most. The winners will be announced after the first of May, and around National Small Business Week.

In a statement, Angelo Disperati of Barclays US Consumer Bank said that over the past few years, the winning businesses "view giving back to the community as the right thing to do and one of the most important ingredients to success."

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.