ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry and breezy Tuesday

today at 7:13 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Looking at another beautiful day in the Borderland as we remain in a calm weather period.

Today conditions will be similar to what we experienced Monday. We are seeing light breezes at most as we remain dry.

The only difference we will see today, which is slight, is temperatures warming. Throughout the region we have potential to reach the upper 80s to the low 90s.

Skies will be clear and sunny. Enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful weather!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

