Emergence Health Network helps those in El Paso legal system

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Emergence Health Network offers a variety of services to those in the El Paso County, including for those who are in the legal system.

Their Jail Diversion Services are for those in the legal system starting from "when they are booked into a detention facility in El Paso County, to when they are placed on probation or parole.", according to their website.

Their website lists three services starting with the Texas Correctional Office on Offenders with Medical or Mental Impairments (TCOOMMI). This program involves service to prevent re-arrest or re-incarceration.

The second program is the Outpatient Competency Restoration (OCR) Program. They offer rehabilitation services as well as intensive case management and community integration.

The last service listed on their website is Multi-Systemic Therapy (MST). This is a 24 hour service that is offered to juvenile offenders with behavioral health problems. The treatment is provided in the youth's home rather than in-office.

ABC-7 spoke with the Chief of Restorative Justice for the Emergence Health Network, Anna Basler-White about the center.

"We serve the justice involved population and individuals that are coming in and out of a variety of different programs that include state hospital the jail services, probation, parole."

Basler-White said that most of the services they offer are focused on helping their clients identify their issues and work through their trauma.

She said that aspect of identifying the problem is one of, if not the most important part of the work they do.

"So once they have at least that picture of what that looks like and like, oh, okay, I can at least identify what this is... That within itself is such a powerful feeling for people and allows them to make the next steps in treatment and move forward in treatment."

If you want more information on the Restorative Justice Center or wish to schedule an appointment with them, call 915-242-0555. You can also visit their website with more details here.