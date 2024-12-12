Combating holiday stress & PTSD: A Vietnam veteran’s unique approach to healing aims to help others navigate the emotional demands of the holidays 

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The holiday season, while a time of joy, can also bring stress, isolation, and emotional strain, especially for those dealing with past trauma. Thomas Kenwood Equels, MS, JD, a combat-wounded Vietnam veteran shared with ABC-7 how he has discovered an unexpected path to healing, a deep connection with horses and creative expression. “During the holidays, emotions can be especially overwhelming,” says Equels. “But there are ways to ease that burden. For me, the bond I share with horses and creative expression, like writing and art, helps me process difficult emotions, communicate important messages, and find peace. I believe these methods can help others, too.”

Tom says that why he wrote a novel called "The Horseman’s Tale", to help others heal. For Tom, writing The Horseman’s Tale became a powerful form of creative expression, that helped him explore themes of emotional recovery and personal growth. While he says horses played a key role in his own healing, he believes that any animal, whether a dog, a cat, or another companion and any form of creative expression can provide the same healing benefits for others.

In his novel, Tom explores how animals, particularly horses, can help people process trauma and find comfort. The book also addresses broader themes of the Vietnam war, PTSD, mental health, recovery, self-discovery, and the transformative power of creative expression, especially during the emotionally charged holiday season. Tom is a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart and says his experiences and insights bring a unique depth to his writing.

He also says his unique mental health journey and how he found peace during the holiday season after active military combat helps him give advice for anyone looking to manage stress, combat isolation, heal from trauma as well as help with navigating the emotional demands of the holidays. You can find his book here.