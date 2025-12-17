Step out of the “noise” and into the life you want

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many of us would like to live differently, as a better version of ourselves. Life Coach Brandi Brown says it's possible, and she's helping men and women do just that. Brown is the founder of Navigating It All, LLC. As a certified transformational coach, she helps people embrace their authentic selves, overcome limiting beliefs, and create meaningful change.

"It's as easy as just stopping, and taking a moment, really thinking about what we want for ourselves, not what everybody else is saying or doing...being mindful, being aware," Brown says. She just held the second of two free webinars, teaching others how to step out of the "noise" and tune into what they truly want, in a supportive space, moving forward with intention.

"Ask yourself, how do I want my day to flow? The simplest thing of going shopping during the holidays, for example. If you focus on the negative, that's what you're going to pull into your life. If you focus on the positive and work toward something and not away from something - it comes across every aspect of our lives," Brown says.

Practicing alignment, direction and inner peace, participants are given a goal worksheet to help them follow through on their goals. Why wait for the new year? Brown says living your best life can start today. To learn more about Brandi Brown & Navigating It All, click here: https://navigatingitall.com/about