Veteran’s cafe offers friendship, support

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new pop-up style cafe for area veterans is more than just a coffee shop. It's a place where veterans from all branches of the service can find conversation, support, friendship and even be introduced to new resources. The cafe is sponsored by Hospice El Paso.

Natalie Eckberg, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Engagement at El Paso says it's important to make sure veterans feel appreciated, and they're aware of mental and physical health services available. One of the most important things is to erase the stigma of mental health services.

"One of the beautiful things about this cafe is it puts them all in one group, and allows them to access that in a way it's low pressure," Eckberg says.

Veterans frequently experience loneliness, significantly impacting their mental health. This can increase risks for PTSD, depression, substance abuse, and suicidal thoughts. often stemming from a loss of military camaraderie, identity, and purpose in civilian life. This cafe helps put an end to that loneliness.

ABC 7 caught up with proud Navy Vietnam Veteran Gilbert Blancas at the cafe. He recently lost his wife, and says it's been difficult, but seeing his friends lifted his spirits.

"At first I was a little afraid of coming in the door, but when I came in and saw all my friends - this is my support line and it helps through the grieving process," Blancas says.

The veterans swap stories, and Hospice provides regular presenters to educate vets about services available to them.

"If you're feeling alone, you don't need to. You have a community here that's going to rally around you and make sure you get the support you need," Eckberg says.

Hospice El Paso's Vet Cafe is open the second Saturday of every month, and all veterans are welcome. https://hospiceelpaso.org/va-hospice-care-in-el-paso/