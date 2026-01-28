Skip to Content
Depressed? Anxious? Try vitamin D

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The days are short, and the sunlight is in short supply. That's not a good thing if you're low on vitamin D. Vitamin D is vital for mind and body health. A deficiency could lead to depression, fatigue, anxiety, bone pain and mood changes.

So what to do during these short winter days? Dr. Neha Veehas says go outside for about 15 minutes most days of the week to increase your vitamin D. You can also find it naturally in foods like fatty fish, eggs, and fortified cereals and juices. You can also take supplements.

"Definitely talk to your doctor to see if you need a level drawn or whether you need supplementation. It's important...especially in the winter," Veehas says.

Your body needs between 10 and 20 micrograms of vitamin D each day, and the amount can vary depending on your age. Go on, sun worshipper! Get a dose of that free vitamin today!

Hillary Floren

