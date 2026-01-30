‘Own your now”- take control of your mental health today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- new research reveals a significant "resolution gap": while Americans are setting ambitious goals for the New Year, nearly a third (28%) admit that mental health challenges are a major barrier to their success. To address this, Talkspace today announced the launch of “Own Your Now,” an integrated campaign designed to help individuals stop delaying care and take immediate action toward emotional well-being.

The campaign is inspired by new Talker Research findings highlighting that while traditional goals like saving money and getting fit remain top priorities, mental health challenges have emerged as a primary obstacle to success. These findings come after a year that left many feeling drained; nearly 30% of the 2,000 respondents surveyed described 2025 as either “bad” (19%) or “awful” (10%), while another 39% called it “just okay.” Despite these setbacks, there is a clear appetite for change: 49% of Americans believe 2026 will be the year they finally reach a better place mentally.

“Own Your Now” supports this trend, emphasizing that while there is no “perfect” time to go after goals and the future you dream of, there’s also no time to waste - and taking the first step toward healing can begin now.

“Mental health is the foundation that makes all other goals possible: stronger relationships, improved focus, better stress coping, and healthier decision-making,” said Dr. Jon Cohen, CEO of Talkspace. “We see so many capable, motivated people held back by emotional weight because they haven’t had the support they need. ‘Own Your Now’ is a reminder that therapy isn’t something you save for later; it’s something you do now.”

