Scan could relieve anxiety about health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new body scan now available in El Paso offers an inside look at what's going on inside your body. If you're one of the 63% of Americans who worry about your health, there's no need to wait for symptoms, or a diagnosis before getting answers. The Dragonfly Scan is a full body MRI, available to anyone.

61-year old Ben Hogan was healthy and feeling good, when he decided to get a Dragonfly Scan. He was shocked to find out he had stage 1 prostate cancer. He says the diagnosis has changed his life.

"I was a little shocked, it gave me a little anxiety. I had to go through the process. I eat differently, drink different, do everything differently, to take care of my health.

Faith Shields and her husband Robert recently opened Dragonfly Scan in El Paso, so borderland residents can get comprehensive, radiation-free MRI imaging of their bodies. It doesn't just detect cancer, it can look at the brain for early onset dementia, Alzheimer's, thyroid, neck, spine, reproductive organs, kidneys - really, every organ.

"It's so important to know there's nothing developing. Cancer comes quietly and if you don't know what's going on in your body this is a great tool for peace of mind," says Faith Shields.

Studies show 93 percent of cancers are curable if they're caught in the early stage.

The scan takes about 45 minues, and patients can choose music or netflix shows to keep their minds occupied. Dragonfly Scan simply does the scan, and refers patients to the appropriate specialist if an issue needs further attention.

"They say you could have 1,000 problems 'til you have a health problem, then you get sick and you only have one problem. If you get sick and you only have one problem," Robert Shields says.

Early detection and peace of mind come at a price. Scans can cost up to $2,500. FSA and HSA are accepted, but insurance will not likely cover it.

"You buy a new phone for 14 or $1500 for a new phone. Getting sick is super expensive. If you can catch it early... You can't put a price on your health," Robert Shields adds.

Ben Hogan says having answers about his health are priceless. This scan prolonged his life.

"I know that I'm going to be able to live a quality life. It's a good feeling for sure," Hogan says.

For more more information, click here: ,Dragonfly Scan.

For helpful tips about health anxiety, click here: https://www.apa.org/news/podcasts/speaking-of-psychology/health-anxiety