Couples in healthy relationships live longer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new study shows that people in healthy relationships live longer. It's a study that doesn't surprise marriage counselor Patricia Contreras, of Courageous Mind Counseling.

"That's one of my favorite studies," Contreras says. "We're wired for connection. A healthy, positive relationship increases our immune system, lowers blood pressure...but my favorite part is when it talks about hormones. There's actually a whole chemistry/scientific explanation to why we feel connected and bonded," Contreras adds.

The feel-good hormones couples feel that enhance their mental health include oxytocin, dopamine and seratonin. The release of these hormones makes couples feel better, lowering their blood pressure and even increasing their immune systems.

Of course, the news changes if couples spend time fighting, or feeding off of each other's bad habits. The key is to encourage each other and offer support.

"If you are intentional about the connection you're creating with your partner, that makes a big difference," Contreras says. "If two people are working and collaborating, being connected. That creates an environment of intimacy. That's what drives relationships."

Contreras breaks it down into 4 areas: physical, emotional, spiritual and mental. She says these four things sets couples apart from the average connection that they'd have with a friend.