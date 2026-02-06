Single on Valentine’s Day? Time for self-love

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you're coming up empty when it comes to a valentine, think outside the box! let's focus on all the things that make YOU the prize. and take back Valentine's Day!

3:18 I think a lot of people put their worth and value with another person so instead of creating their own value they put so much emphasis on the month of February and Valentine's day, and it creates a lot of depression and anxiety and mental health issues.

Patricia Contreras, counselor at Courageous Mind Counseling, says singles shouldn't let conversation hearts, chocolates and roses affect their self worth. Rather than focus on feelings of loneliness and inadequacy, she says realize they should realize they're the prize, and treat themselves accordingly.

"Everyone should think of working on yourself. It's a non-negotiable whether you're single or in a relationship. Working out, eating healthy.

And there's more you can do. Celebrate self-love. Write down five things you love about yourself, or start a self-love journal.

Set boundaries with social media. Take a social media detox, mute or unfollow accounts that trigger negative emotions, like Valentine's Day messaging. Also, avoid comparing yourself to others. Engage in enjoyable activities, like reading, cooking or exercising.

Limit exposure to Valentine's Day messaging, by limiting time on platforms that could make you feel inadequate, or sad. And try to surround yourself with people who support you.

"Anybody who's single out there - find your worth and be intentional about your relationship first and then see this month as a way to network. Networking can present new relationships, and potentially new romantic connections," Contreras says.

By prioritizing self-love, singles can reclaim Valentine's Day as an opportunity to celebrate their mental health and emotional well-being.