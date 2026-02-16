Teaching kids self-love

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Self love is something we aren't born with, and it's not always easy. For children, self love can be especially hard, especially as they enter the elementary and middle school years. Bullying, lack of choices, and "helicopter parents" are some of the reasons experts say can affect kids' feelings of self worth.

"Adults have a big role to play in building kids' self-esteem from the moment they're born, from the moment they're very little to to their teenage years. Give them lots of love yourself so they continue to give it back too," says psychologist Amanda Hoet.

She says giving children chores at home and praising them when they do a good job is a simple way to start. She says to give them responsibilities, and monitor their connection to others, even on social media. Talk to them often, but try not to bombard with questions. If your child is struggling to follow their routine, isolates themselves, or has thoughts of self harm or suicide, call 9-8-8 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to get help.