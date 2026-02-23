Recognizing warning lights on life’s dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If things are feeling a little unbalanced in your life these days, maybe it's time for a tune-up of sorts. Much like our cars, our bodies will give us warning signs that things are not in balance or in sync. That's the message for author and doctor John Bielinski.

Bielinski is a US Martine Corps Combat Veteran who trains medical professionals with critical thinking and decision-making skills. He takes a no-nonsense approach to helping others improve their lives. He recommends rating each of the following areas of your life 1-10, to find out where you may need to realign your priorities:

career health ego & emotions relationships integrity spirituality happiness

Those words in order spell "cherish," and Bielinski says we all want a life we can cherish. He calls this his cheat code to highlight areas that need attention.

"We encourage people to pause and work on their life and quit living in their life. Wow, my health is struggling, or wow, my relationship- I need some tools or an intention to get back on track," Bielinski says.

He also encourages everyone to write a regret eulogy. Write down - in first person - everything you regret about your life. Then read it aloud.

"When I first did it a year and a half ago it brought me to tears. It leveraged my sub consciousness. I thought, wait a minute. I'm not gonna live with these regrets," Bielinski says.

Follow that exercise with another eulogy, in which you've lived your best life.

"When you really feel it it motivates your subconsciousness. Spend a little time writing the regret eulogy. It will rock your foundation, rock your world. I highly recommend it," Bielinski adds. For more information on John Bielinski's message, or to purchase his book, "How to Correct Your Life," click here:

