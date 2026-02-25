Skip to Content
Dolls bring smiles to elderly with dementia

2026-02-25
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA ) -- Dolls and playing make believe aren't just for children any more. At The Legacy at Cimarron, the faces of elderly residents light up with smiles as they're handed dolls. They rock them, show them off to their friends, and sing them songs. The sweet moments help reduce anxiety, spark conversation, and give residents in the Memory Care Unit a sense of purpose.

Director April Kendrick says the impact was immediate. Each of the dolls is a non-medical tool that can help residents regulate their emotions and become social.

“They were gathering together and talking about how my doll’s cuter than yours. Look at my baby. So that emotional connection is really important with mental health," Kendrick says.

The family who donated the dolls has asked to remain anonymous, and tell us the donation was inspired by their mother's generous spirit and a grandmother who lived with dementia.

Hillary Floren

