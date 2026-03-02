Mentally prepping athletes to play in college

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Since she won her very first soccer medal at the age of three, Americas High School senior Anabella Escobar has been hooked.

"I love how much excitement it brings to me, even the nerves. I love it so much," Escobar says. As her high school career nears the end, she's looking ahead into even bigger challenges. She will soon sign to play at New Mexico Highlands, and eventually go pro. Getting noticed by the right college coaches and really getting to that next level is an intense process. That's why her parents, Daniel and Angelina Escobar brought in Jesse Tovar of Prep 1 to help. He is guiding Daniella on the process, and working with her on having a strong mental game, on and off the field.

Tovar monitors, strategizes and advises athletes whoa are trying to get recruited for college sports. He learned the ropes with his own daughter, Love', who plays at St Mary's in San Antonio. He is the found of Prep 1.

"There's so many pressures that come with recruiting. The key to getting recruited is how to market yourself," says Tovar. He says the athlete needs to want it, not the parents or coaches. The process is intense, and includes social media marketing, making phone calls to coaches, scheduling meetings, and maintaining relevancy and skills. Tovar says Anabella did the hard work herself, on and off the field.

Anabella's mom and dad appreciated the help, so they could simply cheer their daughter on. "I'm her biggest cheerleader," says mom Angelina. "There's always someone else who's going to give her doubts. We don't want to tell her 'you did this wrong.'"

If your athlete is interested in Tovar's Prep 1 services, you can get more information here: instagram.com/prep1podcast or here: youtube.com/@Prep1 .