Skip to Content
Be Mindful

Social media boundaries & kids

Kids & screens: how much is too much:
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Kids & screens: how much is too much:
By
Updated
today at 5:27 PM
Published 5:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Social media use disorder isn't classified as a mental condition, but more evidence is mounting about the impact social media has on mental health of children and teens. It can expose them to racist and sexist content, undrealistic beauty standards, disinformation and cyberbullying. All of this can be overwhelming, especially since their brains are not fully developed.

For this reason, experts recommend parents make sure their children are enjoying phone-free meals with their children, that that kids are going to bed on time, and involved in extracurricular activities.

Experts say it's not possible to set a blanket time that is "safe" on social media, so encourage activities that expand their social circle.

Also, be aware of concerning behavior, or spending too much time on social media sites. While social media can help with mental health support, parents should make sure it's coming from reputable websites. Parents can keep an eye on things by using parental controls, and monitoring privacy settings.

Article Topic Follows: Be Mindful

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.