Social media boundaries & kids

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Social media use disorder isn't classified as a mental condition, but more evidence is mounting about the impact social media has on mental health of children and teens. It can expose them to racist and sexist content, undrealistic beauty standards, disinformation and cyberbullying. All of this can be overwhelming, especially since their brains are not fully developed.

For this reason, experts recommend parents make sure their children are enjoying phone-free meals with their children, that that kids are going to bed on time, and involved in extracurricular activities.

Experts say it's not possible to set a blanket time that is "safe" on social media, so encourage activities that expand their social circle.

Also, be aware of concerning behavior, or spending too much time on social media sites. While social media can help with mental health support, parents should make sure it's coming from reputable websites. Parents can keep an eye on things by using parental controls, and monitoring privacy settings.