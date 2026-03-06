Paso del Norte Health Foundation Offers Funding Opportunities for Mental Health Programs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - It's exciting news for programs that support mental health and emotional well-being across the borderland. The Paso del Norte Health Foundation (PdNHR) is accepting letters of intent. Organizations can outline their ideas for evidence-based programs for funding consideration. Applications are open now through April 7th.

The PdNHF is looking for organizations whose programs align with one or more of the following priorities:

Behavioral Health Consortium – Supports programs that address gaps in mental health and substance use systems, with an emphasis on strengthening coordination among regional behavioral health consortium stakeholders as informed by data.

– Supports programs that address gaps in mental health and substance use systems, with an emphasis on strengthening coordination among regional behavioral health consortium stakeholders as informed by data. Think.Change Initiative – Advances efforts to reduce stigma and negative bias associated with mental health conditions and substance use.

“By investing in evidence-based programs and strong partnerships, we can help close gaps in mental health care, reduce stigma, and ensure individuals and families receive the support they need to thrive,” said Sandra Day, PdNHF Program Officer.

The Foundation will only consider programs that are not currently supported by other funding sources, including government funding or health coverage reimbursement.

Organizations interested in applying can visit the Paso del Norte Health Foundation website.