Daylight Saving Time & your mind, body connection

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Love it or hate it, Daylight Saving Time is here! Judging by the responses of El Pasoans we spoke with, the jury's still out on whether it's a good idea to set the clocks back an hour. Regardless of your stance on the subject, chances are you're feeling the effects.

"People seem to feel the drastic changes of "spring forward" a lot more than when we fall back in autumn," says counselor Miriam Ross. "It really can affect your circadian rhythm, and leave you feeling groggy in the morning, restless at night and less focused during the day."

Our circadian rhythm is closely regulated by exposure to light and darkness, and the brain doesn't quickly adjust. That can cause melatonin to be released on the old schedule. Children and those who are already sleep deprived could feel it even more.

Experts advise to be patient and take care of yourself. After all, adjustment can take up to a week. The key is consistency with bedtimes and waking up. Prioritize light exposure in the morning, and eat meals at a consistent time. Exercising early in the day can strengthen circadian signals.

Ross says while you may be tempted to reach for extra caffeine or sugary snacks, know that they could negatively interfere with your sleep schedule.

Persistent sleep issues that drag on for weeks could be more serious. Chronic sleep deprivation can affect your entire body, including cardiovascular health, immune function, and mental wellness. Yes, it's only an hour, but it can make a big difference!