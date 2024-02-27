Borderland Crimes Podcast 20: Keeping a Killer Incarcerated

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jennifer Ann Crecente, 18, was a high school senior and preparing to graduate with honors. On Feb. 15, 2006, she was shot to death by a former boyfriend. Friends and family knew he was controlling, manipulative and verbally and emotionally abusive.

Despite having a felony criminal history and evidence showing he planned the shooting, Justin Crabbe was granted a plea deal of 35 years behind bars. His first parole hearing was in Aug. 2023.

Jennifer's family, including her grandmother in El Paso, now works to prevent more dating violence among teens, as well as fights to keep the killer behind bars for his full sentence.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Warning signs of an abusive relationship:

History of discipline problems

Blames you for their anger

Serious drug or alcohol use

History of violent behavior

Threatens others regularly

Insults you or calls you names

Trouble controlling feelings like anger

Tells you what to wear, what to do, or how to act

Threatens or intimidates you in order to get their way

Prevents you from spending time with friends or family

The signs are posted on the website for Jennifer Ann's Group, an education and advocacy group started by Jennifer's father which holds awareness events in El Paso.

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text the El Paso Center Against Sexual & Family Violence at (915) 593-7300. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233.