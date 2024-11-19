5 things to know for Nov. 19: Immigration, SpaceX, Russia, Abortion laws, Bathroom bills

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A rare sea creature known as the “doomsday fish” was spotted yet again on Southern California shores for the third time this year. The oarfish is considered to be a harbinger of bad news and is only the 22nd to have washed ashore in California over the past century.

1. Immigration

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed in a post on Truth Social on Monday that he is prepared to declare a national emergency as part of his plan to deport migrants in the US on a large scale. People close to the president-elect and his aides are laying the groundwork for expanding detention facilities to fulfill his campaign promise. Trump is also preparing executive actions that are a call back to his first term and could be rolled out as soon as he takes office. In the meantime, Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said she plans to have conversations with Trump’s team about the state’s border security needs, but she said she will oppose certain policies if they don’t help her state.

2. SpaceX

SpaceX is aiming to launch Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, on its sixth test flight today. President-elect Donald Trump plans to attend the launch in Boca Chica, Texas, according to reports. This comes as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has gained significant influence in the formation of Trump’s incoming administration. Starship is also the vehicle selected to land US astronauts on the moon as soon as 2026. Last month, SpaceX succeeded for the first time in bringing back and safely landing the rocket’s booster, called Super Heavy, which is taller than a 20-story building. Similar to the last test, SpaceX this week will try to catch the spacecraft mid-air with a set of massive metal arms, called “chopsticks.”

3. Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine, two days after President Joe Biden granted Ukraine permission to strike targets deep inside Russia with US-made weapons. Under the updated doctrine issued today, Moscow will consider aggression from any non-nuclear state — but with the participation of a nuclear country — a joint attack on Moscow. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted the changes mean that “the Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression using conventional weapons against it and/or the Republic of Belarus.” As European nations strengthen defense measures in the face of the conflict in Ukraine, NATO allies Sweden and Finland are distributing booklets to millions of households advising citizens on how to survive a war. Some of the instructions include stockpiling diapers, medication and baby food.

4. Abortion laws

A judge on Monday struck down Wyoming’s overall ban on abortion and its first-in-the-nation explicit prohibition on the use of medication to end pregnancy. The ruling marks another victory for abortion rights advocates after voters in seven states passed measures this month in support of access. November’s elections saw voters in Missouri clear the way to undo one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans in a series of victories for abortion rights advocates. Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota, meanwhile, defeated similar constitutional amendments, leaving bans in place. Abortion rights amendments also passed in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland and Montana.

5. Bathroom bans

A House Republican is pushing to ban transgender women from women’s restrooms at the US Capitol, two weeks after history was made with the election of America’s first out transgender person to Congress. South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace told reporters on Monday that Democratic Rep.-elect Sarah McBride “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, period, full stop.” Later Monday, McBride shared an apparent response on X calling for kindness and respect. Similar bans targeting trans people using bathrooms associated with their gender identities, particularly in schools, have sparked controversy in recent years — with supporters arguing that the measures protect students while critics say that they are dehumanizing and unnecessary.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

In pictures: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, one of tennis’ all-time greats, is playing his final tournament this week before entering retirement. This CNN photo gallery shows his eventful life on and off the court.

Tropicana redesigned its classic bottle. Customers revolted

Some orange juice fans are feeling bitter about Tropicana’s new look. Several customers say the company is ripping them off by selling smaller bottles.

The history of runway shows

A new Vogue exhibition on runway shows reveals how this humble walkway changed fashion forever.

Earth ring theory may shed light on an unexplained ancient climate event

Earth may have had a ring made up of a broken asteroid over 400 million years ago, a study finds. The Saturn-like feature could explain a climate shift at the time.

Massive crowds march on New Zealand parliament protesting Māori bill

Tens of thousands of people have marched on the New Zealand parliament in Wellington to protest against a bill that critics say strikes at the core of the country’s founding principles and dilutes the rights of Māori people.

IN MEMORIAM

Paul Teal, a film and TV actor known best for his role in the CW’s teen soap “One Tree Hill,” has died after a “courageous battle with cancer,” according to a statement from his agent. He was 35.

TODAY’S NUMBER

40%

That’s the percentage of young Americans who regularly receive their news from social media influencers, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center. The majority of these “news influencers” are more likely to lean conservative, the study found.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Trucks [are] frequently delayed at various holding points, often looted, and subjected to escalating attacks.”

— The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, describing the “collapse of law order” in southern Gaza after nearly a hundred aid trucks were looted Saturday. Aid workers were forced at gunpoint to unload trucks of food supplies and vehicles were damaged extensively, the agency said, calling it “one of the worst” incidents of its kind.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Does lifestyle really matter to longevity?

This woman loved beer and ice cream and lived to 97. So, what matters most when it comes to longevity? CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains.

