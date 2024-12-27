A fire at a Tyson Foods plant in Georgia kills 1 person, severely burns others

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — A fire at a Tyson Foods plant in Camilla, Georgia, killed one person and severely burned others early Friday.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, a Tyson Foods spokesperson, who confirmed the death, told CNN.

“We are working closely with local authorities to determine the cause of a late-night fire at our Camilla, Georgia facility that resulted in the death of one person and several injuries,” the spokesperson said. “We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time.”

A union spokesperson described the incident as a boiler explosion. Others have been severely burned in the explosion, the union said in a statement.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union represents more than 15,000 poultry workers across the southern US, including 1,600 workers at the Tyson facility in Camilla in south Georgia.

The victim was identified as a 61-year-old woman from Las Vegas, according to Mitchell County Deputy Coroner Robby Willis.

The victim’s body, which the union said was pinned under debris and inaccessible, was eventually recovered shortly after 2:00 p.m. Friday, Willis said. The victim was accompanying her hus﻿band, who works as a truck driver, to the plant, where he was loading products in and out of his tractor-trailer. Neither of them worked at the plant, according to Willis.

The woman was asleep in the sleeper of the truck when the explosion happened and was killed when a concrete wall came down on the tractor-trailer, Willis said. Her husband was in the building at the time of the blast and was not injured.

“We are working with the company and local emergency authorities to ensure that all the workers impacted are taken care of,” Stuart Appelbaum and Edgar Fields of the union said in a statement.

“Our members and the community of Camilla depend on this facility operating, it is too early to tell what happened last night but there must be a thorough investigation into this incident, and workers must be able to work safely in the facility,” Appelbaum and Fields said. “No worker should ever have to worry that when they go to work, they may not be able to return home safe and sound.”

Union representatives are on the scene to help anyone injured in the explosion.

CNN has reached out to the Camilla Fire Department and the Camilla Police Department.

CNN’s Kia Fatahi contributed to this report.

