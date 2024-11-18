Lifeguards rescue 3, including child, after boat capsizes off Waialua Beach

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to and rescued three people, including a child, on Oahu’s North Shore after it was reported that their boat capsized about a half mile offshore.

On Sunday, November 17, at just around 3:30 p.m. the incident was reported when a hobie craft had suffered a broken mast in the waters off of the Waialua Beach Park.

Witnesses say that the boat had capsized due to high winds, and when the operator attempted to flip it right side up, the mast broke.

Lifeguards rescued two men and a 10-year-old boy via a jet ski and brought them to shore safely. They did not require any medical attention.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.