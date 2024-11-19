Omaha Symphony members perform ‘mini concerts’ for ORBT riders to mark 2 million rides

By Jake Anderson

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha Metro Transit celebrated a big milestone Monday with music for its riders.

Members of the Omaha Symphony performed “mini concerts” for ORBT riders at the Westroads Transit Center.

It is in honor of ORBT reaching two million rides.

ORBT says the goal is to show people that public transit is for everyone and can be fun.

“We know not everyone in Omaha learns how to ride the bus from a younger age. So we’re really trying to make it so that people can see that it’s not intimidating. … It can be something that you can just come and be surrounded by community, be surrounded by the culture of Omaha and just see what our city has to offer,” Nicole Ebat, Metro Transit senior manager of communications and community relations, said.

Officials said more passengers are now taking the bus along Dodge Street using ORBT than any time in the past decade.

