Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate break-ins at faith-based nonprofit pharmacy

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — For the second time in two weeks, the Mercy and Truth Ministry Medical Clinic building has suffered a break-in and theft at its Kansas City, Kansas, location at 721 N. 31st St.

The burglaries occurred in a pharmacy located inside the building called the Pharmacy of Grace.

The pharmacy is a nonprofit partner of Mercy and Truth but operates as its own business entity.

Kansas City, Kansas, police say two or three suspects broke into the building both times by forcing their way through the front door — on Thursday, Nov. 7, and again on Sunday, Nov. 17. In the most recent burglary early Sunday around 1 a.m., the suspects shattered the glass door to access the pharmacy.

Michael Fink, a pharmacist and vice president of clinical operations, witnessed the burglaries via surveillance video connected to his phone.

“It’s disheartening to watch it happen … now people can’t come in and are disrupted in getting their medications. We shut down one day with the first break-in and about half a day with the second one,” Fink said.

The suspects targeted the pharmacy and escaped with about $2,000 in petty cash, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages.

However, they did not steal any drugs, as the pharmacy does not carry narcotics.

Both the pharmacy and Mercy and Truth are faith-based nonprofits. As someone who believes in forgiveness, Fink said he prayed for the suspects and reflected on what compels people to disrupt organizations that aim to heal and help their community.

“Our employees’ safety is important to us. Our patient safety is important to us. We have great concerns for this community,” Fink said.

Just down the hall from the pharmacy, the thieves bypassed the Mercy and Truth Medical Clinic. The clinic serves about 40 patients a day, most of whom have little or no insurance, and offers medical care on a sliding payment scale based on federal poverty guidelines.

Brent Morris, the CEO of Mercy and Truth, said recovering from the burglaries has been challenging, but faith remains central to their mission.

“You roll with the punches … we know God’s in control. We might lose the battle, but God’s going to win the war. It’s going to be us with the Lord,” Morris said.

Police have made no arrests at this time.

Those interested in donating to help enhance building security can visit the Mercy and Truth website at mercyandtruth.com.

