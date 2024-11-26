Killeen youth football team embraces community service under coach’s guidance

By Josh Crawford

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Deandre Westfield, the head coach of the 6U CTX Bengals in Killeen, led his young football team in a heartfelt community service effort on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Stepping off the field and into the streets of Downtown Killeen, Coach Westfield and his team handed out food and supplies around North Gray Street those in need.

For Coach Dre, as he’s affectionately known, this initiative was about more than just community service.

“Basically, what we want to teach the kids is about self and service, giving back to the community at a young age,”Westfield said.

“Most of the kids we encounter, we want to teach them how to be good sports on the field and better people off the field.”

As a disabled veteran, Coach Dre draws on his own experiences to instill values in his players.

“The biggest thing I want them to have is the discipline, Because if they’re disciplined, they’ll be productive in society no matter what,” Westfield said.

His dedication to building a strong moral foundation in his players is clearly evident in the way both the kids and the parents respond to him.

Coach Dre shared that his experience with homelessness, both as a youth and an adult, motivated him to give back.

“We’re also going to be doing a slightly used blanket and coat drive, and we’re going to be donating all that stuff to a shelter,” Westfield said.

“We haven’t picked a shelter yet, we’re still working out which shelter we want to give the stuff to, but we will have drop-off locations that we will be able to post.”

Assistant Coach Kevin Lonzo noted the positive influence of Coach Dre’s leadership.

“The kids are kind of a reflection of his coaching — the respect that they show, the gratitude that they show, the discipline that they’ve shown,” Lonzo said.

This sentiment was echoed by player King Crayton-Frudge, who felt a sense of fulfillment from the experience.

“It actually made me feel great,” Crayton-Frudge said.

