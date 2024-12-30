Rare peregrine falcon from We Energies program spotted near Sheboygan Falls

By Web Staff

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A juvenile peregrine falcon named Trapper, born at the We Energies Valley Power Plant earlier this year, was recently spotted in the wild near Sheboygan Falls.

The bird, named after Olympic bronze medalist and Wisconsin native Madelynn Bernau, left its nest in June. Sightings of peregrine falcons in the wild after they fledge are reportedly rare.

According to We Energies, birder Braden Ribbens captured a photograph of Trapper mid-flight in early September and shared it with peregrine falcon manager Greg Septon. Septon identified Trapper using the unique band placed on its leg during the banding process.

Trapper was one of nine falcons hatched in 2024 at We Energies and WPS facilities, which have contributed to 20% of Wisconsin peregrine falcon births since 1992, according to the 2024 Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season report.

