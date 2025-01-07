‘Our king’: Man killed by suspected DUI driver leaves behind more than 120 grandchildren

By Carolina Estrada

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — The family of an 86-year-old Stockton father of 11 is in mourning but hopes to bring awareness of the dangers of drunk driving after his death.

John Alexander was killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 5 in Lodi near Turner Road early Sunday morning. He leaves behind more than 120 grandchildren. The family recalled him as the glue who brought everyone together.

“He was our king,” said daughter Teresa Alexander.

Alexander was driving to his Stockton home from Sacramento when he was hit by the suspected 29-year-old drunk driver at a high speed.

“My dad didn’t have a chance. He didn’t have a chance even to prepare himself. They said he died on impact,” daughter Teresa Alexander said.

John Alexander Jr. recalled that his father “was so strong at age 86.”

The large family is dealing with the unexpected loss of the loving father and grandfather.

“They took somebody very special and dear to us,” Teresa Alexander said.

They recalled him as a family man who always wore his signature Dallas Cowboys hat.

“With that Cowboy hat, he just attracted to the Cowboy fans. And so there was not one place that we would go that people didn’t ask him about,” Teresa Alexander said.

Another daughter, Johnnie Alexander, said her father had come to her home the day before his death.

“I washed his clothes for him and folded them up and I watched cowboy movies until he left to come home,” she said. “He came here every day to check on his kids.”

The California Highway Patrol says the driver who hit Alexander is facing felony charges.

“I realize he took somebody’s family member and he’s got to live with that for the rest of his life,” daughter Sandra Alexander said. “Even though we’re hurting and it’s killing us that my dad is not here, he’s got to live with that and his family is at a loss too.”

Alexander’s family has a message for all drivers.

“There’s so many different ways we have nowadays where you could get a ride home. There’s no excuse at this point,” John Alexander Jr. said.

The family is planning a memorial to honor Alexander’s life.

