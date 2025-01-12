Chicago to test new gunshot detection pilot system

By Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A new gunshot detection system will get a test run starting Monday on the city’s South Side. This comes after its contract with ShotSpotter ended last year.

The city is partnering up with a new company to test the system in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, which is in the Chicago Police Department’s 9th District.

The new pilot program is being tested with a company called Alarm.com. The system is being called a multi-pronged technological system designed to provide accurate and privacy-centric gunshot detection, which they say can help protect communities and save lives in the event of gun violence.

The move comes months after ShotSpotter was deactivated. Mayor Brandon Johnson argued the system was unreliable and said he would be launching a process to find potential replacements.

Some members of the Chicago City Council who supported the program said they raised $2.5 million to help find a new gunshot detection system contract as soon as possible.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) is heading the latest pilot program in the Back of the Yards, where a live demo of the new technology is planned for Monday afternoon.

