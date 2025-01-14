Lemonade stand helps raise money for animals displaced by LA wildfires

By KSBY Staff

ARROYO GRANDE, California (KSBY) — Longtime best friends Trinity Coghill and Khloe Mansell spent part of their day on Friday raising money for animals affected by the wildfires in Southern California.

The Paulding Middle School seventh graders set up a lemonade stand near Harloe Elementary School in Arroyo Grande and raised more than $100.

“It feels really good to know that you have maybe even a small impact on helping other people that don’t have the money that you do,” Trinity said.

“Giving to people who don’t have as much support as we do is a really good thing and I think people should start to do it more,” Khloe added.

The girls planned to donate the money to Woods Humane Society, which has taken in some of the animals from Los Angeles-area shelters that were already up for adoption to make room for pets that were displaced by the fires.

