K-9 officer shot, leg amputated after apprehending armed suspect

By Richard Ramos

VACAVILLE, California (KOVR) — A police K-9 officer was shot with a rifle while attempting to detain a suspect in Vacaville and had its leg amputated, authorities said Wednesday.

Vacaville police said officers and crisis negotiators responded to Regency Circle around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from an armed man who threatened to harm himself and shoot others.

The man was later identified as 52-year-old Vacaville resident Darren Crail.

Crail had declined all assistance and resources offered to him by law enforcement, police said. The situation escalated when, while officers and negotiators were at the scene attempting to get Crail to exit his residence peacefully, he allegedly threatened to shoot other members of the surrounding community.

After several calls for Crail to exit the home, police said he exited the front door armed with a rifle. Police K-9 Murph then moved in to try and take Crail into custody. Vacaville police said Crail then shot Murph at least once.

K-9 Murph, who has served the department for over three years, was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Due to the severity of the injury, Murph’s front left leg had to be amputated.

Crail suffered minor injuries as a result of K-9 Murph’s attempt to apprehend him and was taken to an area hospital before being booked into jail.

Crail faces charges of harming a police dog, criminal threats, resisting arrest, and multiple weapons charges.

