Deportation of migrants using military aircraft has begun, White House press secretary says

Originally posted by CNN at 7:34 a.m.

From CNN's Samantha Waldenberg and Priscila Alvarez

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared images Friday of migrants lined up, handcuffed and boarding a military aircraft, stating: “Deportation flights have begun.”

“President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences,” she wrote in her post on X.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared images Friday of migrants lined up, handcuffed and boarding a military aircraft. Karoline Leavitt/The White House

Migrants are generally handcuffed before boarding deportation flights. The use of military aircrafts to send them to their origin country, however, is notable. It’s unclear where the migrants were from, but they are believed to be recent border crossers who were in Border Patrol custody.

The first flights left from Biggs Army Airfield on Thursday evening, according to an official with the Department of Homeland Security.

Approximately 75-80 Guatemalans were repatriated, the source said. The migrants recently crossed the border and were in Border Patrol custody.

CNN reported earlier this week that four total aircraft — two C-17s and two C-130s — were being sent to San Diego and El Paso to support repatriation flights, a senior military official told reporters on Wednesday.

The post was updated with more details on the repatriation from Biggs Army Airfield.