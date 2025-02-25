Bronx mother grazed on forehead by stray bullet while sleeping in her own bed

By Jennifer Bisram

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — A Bronx woman was grazed by a bullet while sleeping in her own bed on Sunday night.

Police said the shot was accidentally fired from inside her building on Purdy Avenue in Parkchester from the apartment directly above, piercing her bedroom ceiling before grazing her forehead.

“God still wants me here” “I rather it be me than my kids going through this,” the victim said in Spanish.

The victim’s daughter, Nathalie, said she quickly called 911.

“She has her hand on her head and when she lets go there’s a bunch of blood going down on her gown, and it’s just all on her face. It was so scary,” Nathalie said. “It was just unexpected because we have never had anything happened like that, ever.”

The mother was in the same spot in her bed when she spoke to CBS News New York on Monday night.

“I was in bed alone and felt the impact, but didn’t know what it was. The pain was unbearable,” the victim said.

She added, “God still wants me here, and my kids and my mom are with me, so I’m blessed.”

Her kids said they are grateful she is still alive. Their father died several years ago.

“Honestly, why do you even have a gun?” Nathalie said. “Why are you playing with a gun in your house, especially at night?”

Police said five people were arrested, including two minors, for criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

