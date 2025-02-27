Adnan Syed’s sentencing decision to be released in written notice, Maryland judge says

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Adnan Syed, whose murder case was chronicled in the “Serial” podcast in 2014, returned to a Baltimore courtroom Wednesday as a judge considered whether to reduce his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act.

Following the hearing, attorneys said the court would release a written decision about resentencing. No specific timeline was given.

Syed, now 43, served more than 20 years in prison before his murder conviction for the 1999 death of his ex-girlfriend and Woodlawn High classmate Hae Min Lee was vacated in September 2022.

His conviction was later reinstated and upheld by Maryland’s Supreme Court in August 2024, citing inadequate notice given to Lee’s family about the vacatur hearing.

Syed was originally sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years.

Syed’s team called six witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing – ranging from his brother, friends and experts — to attest to his growth and to convince the judge he deserves a sentence reduction.

“We are hopeful that the court will see what we see, that he is a walking demonstration of a positive and contributing member of society, that he has spent his entire incarceration and the past two years demonstrating he is worthy of a sentence reduction,” Syed’s attorney Erica Suter said.

David Sanford, who represents Lee’s family, criticized the celebrity status Syed has gotten, starting with the 2014 “Serial” podcast while also pointing to legal challenges to his conviction haven’t been successful.

“Absolutely nothing, not a popular podcast, not an HBO documentary, not worldwide press coverage, not the support of Mr. Syed’s family and friends, not the state’s wholly unsupported motion to vacate, not the cultural hysteria surrounding this tragic matter, and not the zealous and compassionate defense by Mr. Syed’s experienced legal team change the essential fact that Mr. Syed remains convicted of premeditated murder due to overwhelming evidence that has stood strong against creative legal challenges and extensive public comment,” Sanford said.

Request to reduce Adnan Syed’s sentence In December 2024, Syed’s lawyers submitted a motion requesting that a judge reduce his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act, a Maryland law that permits individuals who have served at least 20 years in prison for crimes committed as minors to seek a modified sentence. Syed was 17 at the time of Lee’s murder.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates reiterated his support for a reduced sentence in court Wednesday. During the hearing, he called Syed’s record one of the best he’s seen of someone who’s been incarcerated for more than 20 years.

In court, Suter said all Syed has is a phone-related infraction during his time incarcerated, while also not having any crime to his name since being released in 2022.

“I recognize the complexity and sensitivity of this case. I hope this comprehensive review and my ultimate decision bring closure to all parties involved,” Bates said.

According to The Baltimore Banner, if Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer approves of the motion, Syed will not have to return to prison. However, his convictions for first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment will remain.

Lee family’s attorney argues against reduced sentence During Wednesday’s hearing, David Sanford, the attorney for the Lee family, argued that 7 out of 11 factors of the Juvenile Justice Restoration Act suggest Syed should not receive a reduced sentence.

One of the factors that the court considers under restoration act is the suspect’s age at the time of the crime.

According to Sanford, Syed was 17 years and seven months old at the time of the murder.

Sanford pointed to other similar cases in which a suspect was a few months away from their 18th birthday, arguing the court should consider this when deciding on resentencing.

Sanford also said the violent nature of the crime and Syed’s lack of remorse should be considered.

“Critical to this factor is Mr. Syed’s lack of remorse and refusal to accept responsibility for the brutal murder of Ms. Lee, despite the overwhelming evidence of his guilt,” he said during the trial.

He further argued that Syed’s rehabilitation and family circumstances should also be considered.

“No evidence has ever been presented of any extenuating factors that would shed light on and make more sympathetic Mr. Syed’s background…Mr. Syed’s own submission claims ‘he was raised in a stable and loving home that prioritized hard work and education,'” Sanford said.

According to Sanford, the momentum to release Syed was “generated by unsworn accounts” in a podcast that was created from a one-sided view.

“Mr. Syed’s status as a media personality created pressure to vacate his sentence and release him from prison. It is in that posture that he seeks a sentence reduction,” Sanford said.

“Social media cannot take the place of the judicial system,” he added.

Motion to vacate Syed’s conviction withdrawn On Tuesday, Bates said his office was withdrawing their motion to vacate Adnan Syed’s murder conviction, meaning the conviction stands regardless of whether Syed’s sentence is reduced.

Bates said former City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s decision to vacate Syed’s conviction was based on “false and misleading statements that undermine the integrity of the judicial process.”

“I did not make the decision to withdraw this motion lightly, but is necessary to preserve the credibility of my office and maintain the public’s trust in the justice system,” he said in a news conference after Wednesday’s hearing.

“Three times, the courts have vacated Adnan Syed’s conviction; three times he saw his freedom taken away for a crime he didn’t commit,” Syed’s attorney said in response. “The state’s attorney got it wrong. His decision to withdraw his office’s motion to vacate Adnan’s conviction ignores the injustices on which this conviction was founded. We will continue to fight to clear his name through all legal avenues available to him,” Suter said.

The murder of Hae Min Lee Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old high school student, went missing in January 1999. Her body was found weeks later in Baltimore City’s Leakin Park.

In 2000, Syed was convicted of Lee’s murder. More than 20 years later, in 2022, he was released from prison after a judge vacated his conviction.

The courts then reinstated Syed’s conviction after Lee’s family argued they weren’t given enough notice to attend the vacatur hearing.

Syed’s case gained national attention when it was featured in the first season of the true-crime podcast, “Serial,” in 2014. It was also later featured in the “Undisclosed” podcast.

