Man found dead with woman’s decomposed body in Queens home, sources say

By Adi Guajardo

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A man was found dead along with a decomposed body inside a Queens home Saturday, police sources say.

Police responded to the home on 80th Street between Queens Midtown Expressway and 58th Avenue in Middle Village around 1 p.m. for a report of a man shot.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead – a 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and an 88-year-old woman.

A shotgun was recovered at the scene and the man’s gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted, sources say.

Sources say the woman’s body was badly decomposed and the medical examiner will have to determine the time of death, as well as the cause.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

The disturbing discovery is raising concerns in the tight-knit quiet neighborhood.

“Pretty shocking, all of this. This is out of the blue, it feels like,” neighbor Sam Ilyayev said. “Someone that we knew for many years, and he’s a friendly guy.”

Another neighbor who did not want to be identified said a son and mother lived together in the home for at least 17 years.

“He was always with his mom. Like, he would tell you, ‘I take care of my mom. I’m always taking her to the doctors,'” she said.

She said the mother was ill and described the son as kind and helpful.

“He was always outside, saying hi to everybody, watching everybody, talking to all of the other neighbors,” she said.

The loss now has residents questioning what happened.

“Just very, very odd and shocking to all of a sudden, you know, see this, all of this, unfold,” Ilyayev said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.