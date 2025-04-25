Local photographer uses drone to find missing pets

By Darren Doyle

Click here for updates on this story

CAMERON, Missouri (KQTV) — After taking over for the Cameron Animal Shelter in December, Georgia Drager helped a new pet owner with the aid of a friend’s husband.

Austin Rhoades started Elevated Photography to turn his hobby of flying drones into a part-time business. One night, a family friend, Drager, had processed an adoption for a dog named Baker. When Baker got home, he got spooked, broke free from his leash and disappeared.

Drager asked Rhoades to help in the search by using his drone.

Rhoades recently began using a thermal-imaging camera on his drone, and Drager knew Rhoades could utilize the thermal imaging to help them find Baker. After getting a call from Drager, Rhoades packed up and immediately headed over from Winston to help find the lost dog.

Rhoades is always happy to help, especially if it means reuniting families with their lost pets.

“I was excited to go help because I got a soft spot for pets as well,” Rhoades said. “I want to help the owner get their pet back. So, I mean, I was excited to help, yeah, something new.”

Since then, Rhoades’ drone work has been quite useful for the shelter, helping locate lost pets or strays that need to be rescued.

“His integrity and just, you know, his willingness to come out and help however he can, is, is incredible,” Drager said. “He’s very generous towards us and just being able to stop everything he’s doing and show up when he works full-time on top of everything else.”

Rhoades has begun training on using his drone equipment to help find lost individuals as well.

For more information on Elevated Photography, visit: elevatedphotographyservice.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.